Local Club Hosts National Pickleball Tournament

Bend Pickleball Club announces that it will host the Central Oregon Classic June 21-23, 2019 at Pine Nursery Park in Bend.

Formerly known as the Oregon Senior Games, the Central Oregon Classic is open nationwide to players ages 12 and up. Registration opened on March 21 for singles and doubles and the USAPA sanctioned tournament is expected to sell out. Central Oregon Classic offers three days of play, including medal matches, as well as the opportunity for players and spectators to explore numerous vendor booths on site during the tournament. According to Tournament Director Christie Gestvang, “As Oregon Senior Games, this tournament was very popular on the pickleball circuit. Last year we hosted over 300 players and more than 600 spectators. Now that the age range has been expanded considerably with the launch of Central Oregon Classic, we are looking forward to seeing player and spectator numbers expand as well.” Interested players must have a current USAPA membership valid through the last day of the tournament and may register at bendpickleballclub.com. Spectators are invited to enjoy the tournament free of charge.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, with participation growing from just 100,000 players nationwide in 2010 to more than 2.5 million players in 2015. As Bend Pickleball Club President Kirk Foster explains, the sport’s rapid rise in popularity, along with the interest in the Central Oregon Classic, make it a win for tournament sponsors. “We are actively seeking tournament sponsors and have a wide range of levels available. This event draws attendees from across the country, making it a fantastic opportunity for local sponsors to receive highly coveted national exposure for their products and services, all while supporting a fun-filled three days in beautiful Bend.” Sponsorship funds support the tournament itself as well as Bend Pickleball Club’s community outreach programs, which include delivering pickleball curriculum in tandem with local schools’ physical education instruction. For sponsorship information, please contact info@bendpickleballclub.com or visit bendpickleballclub.com.

