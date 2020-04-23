Locavore Defines ‘Food Security,’ Supports Local Farmers

(Photo | Pexels)

What is meant by the term “food security”? Food security exists when all people, at all times, have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life. The mission of Central Oregon Locavore is aligned with providing food security for its community. “Central Oregon Locavore promotes local food and farmers for the health of our community. We work for an ecologically stable and socially just food system in Central Oregon by improving access to fresh, nutrient-dense local food, educating the community about the benefits of sustainable produced food and supporting farmers and ranchers.”

The first of four components of food security is availability referring to the supply. Locavore provides a year-round, indoor farmer’s market in Bend for consumers. This, also, provides a distribution system for local farmers and ranchers.

The second component, access, is reflected in the mission with the words “socially just food system” and policies of fair pricing and acceptance of food assistance programs. Central Oregon Locavore accepts SNAP/EBT and provides an additional 5 percent off for individuals who qualify for this program. The Edible Adventure Crew program leads group excursions to glean and harvest foods that grow wild within our area. There is great satisfaction in returning to the simplicity of things such as discovering new tastes, harvesting your own food and “putting things up” for the winter months.

Utilization is the third component addressing the ability to make the most out of the nutrients in the food that is eaten. Utilization can be affected by food preparation. For example, farm fresh ingredients provide for better utilization than processed foods. A high degree of utilization relies heavily on the knowledge and choices of consumers. Locavore’s Farm Kids! is an educational program that collaborates with teachers to educate school-aged children about where their food comes from through experiential, curriculum-based activities including field-trips to local farms and classroom presentations. Locavore Food School offers nutrition and cooking classes taught by volunteers and community members including farmers, local food producers, nutritionists, chefs and alternative health care practitioners. Both of these programs support development of utilization in the community.

The final and fourth component is stability. Food security requires that availability, access and utilization are existing all of the time. Locally canned and preserved products sold at Locavore help bridge seasonal swings in availability. Access and utilization are provided with a wide variety of foods to choose from throughout the year. Locavore’s Learning Series provides accurate, holistic education about agriculture, nutrition, our environment and how we can all work together toward sustainability.

In these uncertain times, while we wait to see what the long-term effect of the first modern pandemic will have on our commercial food production facilities, distribution centers and supply chains, that we must turn to our local sources for food security. There are currently not enough farmers and ranchers in Central Oregon to feed our population. Central Oregon Locavore is focused on helping existing farmers and ranchers maximize their current production methods, streamline distribution, and reimburse them a fair price for all products sold at Locavore. Our marketplace serves as an “incubation market” for new producers, offering business support and coaching to help them succeed.

Central Oregon Locavore is helping farmers keep growing, and ranchers keep going.

You can help us support the local food community by making local food choices; via purchasing a vegetable or meat CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) from local farmers, shopping at Locavore or the farmers markets, becoming a member of Central Oregon Locavore Non-Profit, and most of all, but TALKING about local food and its importance to your friends and family. It is in this way that we can attain a true cultural shift and return to a sustainable and food secure future.

Centraloregonlocavore.org • 541-633-0674