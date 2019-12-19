Locavore Offers Creative & Healthy Gift-Giving Ideas

(Photo | Pexels)

During this season of feasting and giving, you can find ingredients for both at nonprofit Central Oregon Locavore. Find fresh, in-season, sustainable, local food at this indoor farmer’s market. Create memorable meals and festive, tasty bites to share. Make checking off your gift list satisfying through the New Year and beyond with the many options available at Locavore.

Who needs more stuff? How can my dollars mean more? These are common themes around gift-giving lately. You can show that you are paying attention by giving a thoughtful gift that benefits the recipient, their community and the abundant landscape of Central Oregon.

Locavore membership, market gift certificates and Meet Your Farmer dinner vouchers all fulfill the desire to give and receive a heartfelt and impactful present.

Locavore-hosted Meet Your Farmer, farm-to-table dinner vouchers, include at least six dinners from which to choose in 2020. Throughout the seasons, these events are delicious, educational and incredibly fun. Meals are expertly prepared by Central Oregon restaurants and feature local farmers and ranchers.

Membership at Locavore benefits include discounts at the marketplace and on classes, and special event tickets along with access to member-only sales. Locavore depends upon a strong member base to operate all of its programs, which support the local food movement for the health of our community, society and the planet.

Central Oregon Locavore is located at 1841 NE 3rd Street in Bend. Marketplace hours are 10am to 6pm Monday through Friday and 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

centraloregonlocavore.org