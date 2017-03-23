Make Your Workforce a Competitive Advantage. Find Skilled Workers And Get Them Up To Speed Quickly.

We all know that finding skilled workers is a challenge. Once you find them, ramp-up times for new employees are costly. Your workforce challenges don’t have to be such a financial burden. Join the April 7 hands-on workshop to learn how to get a scalable training infrastructure that boosts new hire ramp-up speeds and reduces turnover.

You Will Learn:

-How to reduce ramp-up time for new employees How to make an action plan to combat the skilled worker shortage

-How to build a plan for employee development that increases your bottom line and decreases financial risk

-How to boost your output through employee engagement

You will come away with a customized plan for your manufacturing company and immediately actionable implementation strategies.

Designed with adult learning principles in mind, this intense workshop will empower you to build an engaged workforce – giving your company a significant competitive advantage. Whether you’re a veteran trainer or new to training, this workshop will guide you on the path to increased productivity and shorter ramp-up times.

Instructor

OMEP Consultant Russ Gaylor is an experienced Learning Professional and Program Manager, and draws on over 20 years of professional training experience in a variety of environments to help manufacturers manage their workforce more effectively. He leverages case studies and real-world examples to demonstrate On the Job Training’s (OJT) impact in the workplace.

WHEN: Thursday, April 7

WHERE: Bend, OR

TIME: 8:30am – 12:30pm

COST: $100 / Company – Scholarships Available

REGISTER: www.omep.org/events or email Jagnor@omep.org

Get Smart Talent – Join the Workshop Today

