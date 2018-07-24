Making Your Business Greener: A Guide

Being environmentally aware and making a real concentrated effort to improve the health of the planet is what is going to support life on earth for years to come. Only now are people opening their eyes to the catastrophic impact humans have had on the health of the environment, and only now are they trying their best to undo what’s already been done. As a company owner or manager, you have a responsibility to do your bit for future generations and limit the effect that industry and farming has. Go green as soon as you can, do business with other companies who want to do their bit, and spread the word among your staff.

Recycle And Reuse

Wherever possible, reuse the materials you have on site to package goods. If you’re due to receive a shipment, then consider asking the other companies you work with to do the same. If you’re not able to get very far with your request, then begin searching for likeminded businesses that want to limit how much they waste and single-use plastic they use just like you. When your offices are due a renovation or if you’re replacing old appliances for new ones, then be sure to responsibly dispose of the products and consider using a City of Phoenix dumpster rental. Dumpstermaxx can help you keep track of what you’re throwing away, and you can even sell items on so that they have a longer life and aren’t send straight to landfill.

Replace Lightbulbs

Walk around your premises and consider just how much energy is being wasted through each light being on, especially ones that are always switched on even when they’re not needed, such as in staffroom and in the bathroom. To combat this, install dimmer bulbs that require less voltage and use LED bulbs instead of ones that infamously use too much energy – halogen and incandescent bulbs. Ask your staff whether they think they could benefit from using lamps instead of oppressive overhead lighting, and consider having a trial period of using softer lamps.

Reward Effort

Inform your employees of your new drive to use less energy and reduce your carbon footprint so that they can similarly get involved and do all they can to help. Suggest that they bring their lunch to work in reused container or in materials such as glass and cloth. To make the prospect of doing this more appealing, think about offering incentives to some of the most engaged members of staff and congratulate your team for their efforts. Ask them to remember to turn appliances off at the plug, to never leave computers and other electrical goods on standby, and to always recycle the paper they might waste when using the photocopier, for example.

Add Foliage

Use plants and flowers to brighten up your office space, and to improve the air quality without having to use many unnecessary fans, and room sprays that are potentially extremely harmful to the environment if able to leak into streams, river, and the soils. If you do use room sprays and cleaning products, then try and make the switch to using natural ones. You can make these yourself using salt, vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils.