March for Survivors Kicks off Saving Grace’s Take Back the Night presented by Pacific Source Health Plans

In Oregon, more than half of all women and girls have experienced sexual violence.

Despite these sobering statistics, we have the power to make a difference by using our voices to change the culture. That’s why Saving Grace is inviting Central Oregonians to “Embrace Your Voice”– Take Back the Night on Friday, April 20th in downtown Bend with an evening full of awareness-raising activities to empower the community to take action against violence.

Saving Grace will kick off its family-friendly Take Back the Night events with a March for Survivors through downtown Bend from 5 to 5:30 pm, sharing messages of support for survivors. We will meet at Crows Feet Commons to kick off the march.

Following the March, supporters will gather at the Liberty Theater from 5:30-7pm for food, booths and survivors speaking out. There will be activities for all ages and all are welcome to attend.

This year the event will also feature an art display “METOO”, by Redmond Proficiency Academy student Sydney Scott. Sydney is collecting pairs of jeans to represent teen survivors of sexual assault. She will have 198 pairs of jeans displayed at the event with stats and survivor stories.

Thanks to our event sponsor: Pacific Source. We also would like to thank our yearlong sponsors: Les Schwab, East Cascades Women’s Group, St. Charles and Bend Garbage and Recycling.

Saving Grace provides confidential and free services to survivors of intimate partner violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking in Central Oregon and promotes the value of life without violence. Learn more at www.saving-grace.org.