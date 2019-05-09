(Photo | Pixabay)

May is National Osteoporosis Month — a reminder to all of us to take time to focus on our bone health. The National Osteoporosis Foundation cements this reminder with a simple statistic: one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis.

Starting around the age of 30, the average human body will lose about one to two percent of bone density and skeletal strength year after year. Across the nation, a growing movement to prioritize health is happening. Fitness programs, healthy eating options and overall lifestyle choices are integrating into everyday conversation. One conversation that isn’t being heard enough though is about the risk of poor bone health and how a weakened skeletal system could undermine our overall health moving forward.

Nationally, the medical community uses May as a reminder to emphasis bone health and to step-up the education around the importance of maintaining the body’s foundation, the skeletal system.

Locally, each of us has a family member, friend, neighbor or co-worker either living with Osteoporosis or at risk of developing it.

The good news is that research on the disease has led to non-pharmaceutical solutions in preventing and even reversing osteoporosis. We now know that if bone tissue receives a sufficient amount of pressure at the appropriate angle and force, it will adapt and become stronger. This process is known as osteogenic loading. Most of us experience very little high-impact pressure to bones in our daily lives. Low impact activities like hiking, cycling and swimming, while good for your health, don’t gain the benefit of osteogenic loading.

Appropriately, in May of 2018, the first Oregon center focused entirely on osteogenic loading opened in Bend.

Free bone and balance tests are available to local residents to help assess bone health risks.

In support of Osteoporosis Month, OsteoStrong is also hosting a free lecture on

the leading cause of this disease.

You can also find additional information on strengthening your skeletal system, or on the medical benefits of OsteoStrong, by visiting osteostrong.me.

