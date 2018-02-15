McDonald Named Next Summit High School Principal

Michael McDonald, currently assistant principal at Summit, begins July 1, 2018

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Shay Mikalson announced today that Michael McDonald has been selected to become Summit High School’s next principal. McDonald is currently the assistant principal at Summit High School, a position he has served in since 2004. McDonald will be the school’s fourth principal since it opened in 2001.

Mikalson calls McDonald’s leadership style, “personal and growth-oriented.”

“I look forward to seeing Michael continue the excellent work that has always been a hallmark of the Summit community and student body,” Mikalson said. “Michael is a strong leader and a champion for our students and staff.”

McDonald’s background includes more than 25 years in education in Oregon. In his role as assistant principal at Summit he has worked to foster effective teacher practices and responsive academic and emotional support systems for students. He has also worked at the district and state levels to improve teacher evaluation and graduation rates.

McDonald says that he plans to spend a lot of time listening, asking questions, and “listening some more” as he transitions into his new role.

“I think of the dedicated staff at Summit High School as a resource of wisdom, experience and guidance. They are experts in their respective disciplines and duties and incredibly dedicated to serving the needs of students,” said McDonald. “Our parents and students are also key contributors to our success and offer a unique lens into high school life. I plan to continue building on the strong collaborative foundation we currently enjoy and to learn more about their vision for the future.”

McDonald will begin his new position July 1; current Summit High School principal Alice DeWittie is retiring from public education and will be at Summit High School through June.