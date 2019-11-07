City Club November Forum — Mental Health Days in Schools is Now the Law

Bullying. Suicide. School safety. Climate Change. Today’s students are grappling with a variety of issues that can lead to depression and anxiety.

To that end, lawmakers in Oregon recently recognized the importance of the mental health of their students by enacting a law giving students five mental health days in a three-month period. Past generations have dealt with a variety of issues that lead to depression and anxiety, so what’s different today and how does this new mandate affect our local schools?

What resources are available in our community to help teens and young adults who are struggling, and what is being done for all youth to help them be more resilient? What can we as parents, friends and community members do to help our kids grow into strong and happy adults?

Join City Club in this important and timely conversation about youth in our community.

Moderator:

Erin Rook

Diversity Coordinator at OSU-Cascades, a Project Facilitator for Better Together’s LGBTQ+ School Success workgroup, and a founding partner and DEI consultant with Allyship in Action.

Panelists:

Sean Reinhart, MS

Executive Director of Special Programs, Bend-La Pine Schools

Lindsey Overstreet, LCSW

Pediatric Behavioral Health Supervisor, Mosaic Medical

Angelina Montoya, MD

Child and Adult Psychiatrist

Extended Q&A: We will continue the conversation directly following the forum with an extended 30-minute Q&A with the speakers for those who wish to stay.

WHEN:

November 21 (Thursday)

11:15am to 1pm

1pm to 1:30pm extended Q&A

WHERE:

Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 2850 NW Rippling River Court, Bend

REGISTRATION:

$25 for members; $45 for non-members. Plated lunch included.

Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

Registration closes at noon on Monday, November 18.