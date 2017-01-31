MOVE BEND Coalition Forming

Diverse partners to unite on strategic transportation goals

Representatives from non-profits, the business community, government agencies and neighborhood associations met recently to design the framework and 2017 goals of a new Bend-based transportation coalition called MOVE BEND.

The MOVE BEND coalition, which is still in the formative stages, aims to coordinate members and the larger community to articulate a shared vision for the future of Bend’s multimodal transportation system and to create shared strategies for achieving that vision.

Bend 2030, the City of Bend, the Bend Chamber of Commerce, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, OSU-Cascades, Commute Options, The Environmental Center, Bend Bikes, the Deschutes Brewery sustainability team, Central Oregon Association of Realtors, Oregon Department of Transportation and some area neighborhood associations all participated in the meeting to direct the forming of the coalition.

MOVE BEND is one of several key initiatives resulting from the Bend Livability Project, which has educated, empowered and engaged more than 3,000 Bend residents in the most challenging issues facing our community.

Among these issues is our transportation system. By 2028, we expect more than 40 percent more people will live in Bend—a significant burden on our already strained road system. How to move commerce and people safely and efficiently through our community using a variety of vehicular and active transportation modes is a major hurdle. The MOVE BEND coalition will tackle this challenge by working together on solutions that support the varied needs of Bend residents, visitors and businesses.

A number of key decisions were made about how to proceed with that work at the MOVE BEND meeting Tuesday. The group agreed that the coalition will be made up of a small executive committee, a larger group of coalition members who help to create the group’s platform and goals, and a broader group of coalition supporters who endorse the work of MOVE BEND. Administrative support for the coalition will be provided by Bend 2030.

The 2017 goals established at the meeting include creating a platform of positions supported by coalition members, engaging in transportation issues during the upcoming Oregon Legislative session, helping to shape the City’s Transportation System Plan, supporting the work of COIC to enhance the transit system in Bend, and creating unified messages and communications in support of MOVE BEND’s work.

MOVE BEND’s executive committee will be formed in the coming weeks and official coalition membership will soon be offered to groups, businesses and agencies throughout the City.

Contact Bend 2030 Executive Director Erin Foote Morgan at erin@bend2030.org to learn more.