Mt. Bachelor Announces Names for New Lifts and Renames Three Existing Lifts; Commissions Artist to Paint the Mountain

Mt. Bachelor, a POWDR resort, has announced the names of its new chairlift and two new conveyor carpets that are currently under construction. The Early Riser chairlift and the First Rays and Lava Tube carpets are being added as part of the resort’s Woodward Mountain Park and Sunrise base area projects. These additions, plus a remodel of the Sunrise Lodge and rental facilities at Sunrise Lodge, are designed to create a transformative, entry-level guest experience. To illustrate all of the improvements and to help guests navigate around the sixth-largest ski area in the United States, Mt. Bachelor has commissioned a custom painting of the mountain from renowned artist James Niehues.

The new Early Riser quad chairlift travels 629 ft. to an unloading area next to Sunrise Lodge and will serve four groomed routes ideally suited for beginner skiers and snowboarders.

The bottom terminal of Early Riser is located a short distance from the new lower Sunrise parking lot, on pace for a December opening, which offers a convenient new way to access the mountain for guests who have a season pass or lift ticket already in-hand.

In addition to the new chairlift and conveyor carpets, Mt. Bachelor is also renaming three existing lifts to better connect the names to existing resort themes and mountain culture:

Carrousel Chair becomes the Alpenglow Chair

Sunshine Accelerator lift becomes the Little Pine lift

West Village Carpet becomes the Chipmunk Carpet

“In naming the lifts within our new Woodward Mountain Park, we wanted to keep with the themes of sun, sky and Northwest nature, while also hinting at the progressive sequence new skiers and snowboarders should ride our lifts,” said John McLeod, Mt. Bachelor’s president and general manager. “This transformation of the Sunrise beginner area will make Mt. Bachelor one of the Northwest’s best destinations for families to learn and progress their skiing and riding abilities.”

First-time skiers and snowboarders to Mt. Bachelor should begin at the new Woodward Start Park and the First Rays carpet, both of which are located next to Sunrise Lodge and are free for all guests to access. When ready to advance, customers can purchase a $39 Learning Progression lift ticket, which allows for graduation to the Lava Tube carpet, the Early Riser chairlift and eventually to the Alpenglow chairlift and its Volcano Adventure Park, a family-friendly Woodward Mountain Park zone themed around Cascade volcanoes.

The new single-view trail map of Mt. Bachelor is now available to view and download on the trail map page of the resort’s website. Large on-mountain signs showing the new map will be installed and environmentally friendly pocket trail maps will be available in November for guests to collect.

Resort crews are busy preparing for the upcoming winter season at Mt. Bachelor, tentatively scheduled to begin the weekend before Thanksgiving. Season passes, including the Full Season Pass, Midweek Pass, 12-Day Pass, 4-Day Pass, Pure 30 Pass and the Nordic Pass are on sale now, with the lowest prices available through September 30.

