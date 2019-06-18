Mt. Bachelor to Unveil Enhanced Guest Experience

(Map | Courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

Mt. Bachelor, a POWDR company, announced it will offer a fun, new and engaging guest experience for the 2019-20 season that includes a Woodward Mountain Park with expanded learning terrain, enhancements to Sunrise lodge, and improvements to how guests park and access the mountain, which will make it easier for visitors to enjoy the resort’s year-round adventure.

Offered in partnership with Woodward, an experiential action sports company also owned by POWDR, the Mt. Bachelor Woodward Mountain Park will reinvent the way people experience an already amazing mountain. Only available at POWDR resorts starting with Mt. Bachelor in 2019-20, Woodward Mountain Parks are thoughtfully planned and animated networks of Woodward-designed featured terrain zones that leverage the unique topography of each mountain and offer a fun and intuitive on-mountain experience. Featured terrain encompasses sculpted enhancements embedded in skiable terrain that are made from snow and other materials.

Woodward Mountain Parks include three designated venues of featured terrain for Learning, Experiential and Performance. Within each venue are zones offering features and terrain designs that provide innovative ways to teach, learn, coach, and progress.

Mt. Bachelor’s Woodward Mountain Park features will include easy and forward-focused skill development in the Learning Zone Start Park; family-focused fun in the Adventure Zone, Progression Park and Family Cross Run in the Experiential Zone; and freestyle terrain parks that progress from small to medium and large in Performance Zone. Guests can choose their own pathway and set their own pace to building personal skill and adventure within every zone.

To enable progression at every level, pending approvals, the Mt. Bachelor Woodward Mountain Park will encompass new terrain and infrastructure including three new lifts:

A 70 ft. covered carpet conveyor lift serving the new Woodward Mountain Park “Start Park” adjacent to the Sunrise Lodge rental shop

A 300 ft. covered carpet conveyor lift next to the existing Carrousel Chair

A 629 ft. Doppelmayr fixed-grip quad chairlift which will open five acres of new beginner terrain below Sunrise Lodge in the direction of the existing Rainbow Chair

“Woodward is all about stoking passion and I’m excited for our guests to enjoy reimagined on-mountain environments that’ll be fun for every age and ability level,” says John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor. “The Mt. Bachelor Woodward Mountain Park will debut expanded terrain and new and inclusive experiences that our guests will love. Combined with our significant Sunrise lodge and base area upgrades, we’re transforming the Mt. Bachelor the guest experience for the future.”

Upgrades to the Sunrise lodge and base area include modernized restroom facilities, a remodeled rental shop to add capacity and quicken the rental process, new kitchen equipment and a reconfiguration of the food court that that will allow for an enhanced menu and faster service, and new furniture, paint and décor throughout the building.

Mt. Bachelor will also construct a third parking lot in the Sunrise base area that will increase parking capacity by 50 percent. The new lot, with an initial capacity of 300 cars, will sit below the existing lower Sunrise lot and will provide guests with quick and easy access to the new chairlift.

As part of Mt. Bachelor’s commitment to delivering opportunities to experience natural mountain adventure, starting in the 2019-20 season, free public access for beginners to enjoy the mountain will shift from Carrousel Chair to the new 70 ft. covered carpet conveyor lift where the new Mt. Bachelor Woodward Mountain Park “Start Park” will inspire a fun and productive learning zone for first-timers which will now be open seven days a week.

“At POWDR, we believe the adventure lifestyle brings meaning and purpose to our lives,” says Wade Martin, co-president of POWDR. “We’re excited to attract more people to this lifestyle and to Mt. Bachelor through the fun experience offered at Woodward Mountain Parks.”

As conditions permit, the Mt. Bachelor Woodward Mountain Park will be open every day. There is not an extra fee to experience the Woodward Mountain Park, access is available with a regular lift ticket or season pass to the mountain.

Outplay 365 – Best Price Now Through June 30, 2019

To lock-in the ability to enjoy Woodward Mountain Park, Sunrise lodge and other guest enhancements next season, Mt. Bachelor’s innovative new year-round pass, Outplay 365, is available now. Outplay 365 offers a full year of unlimited winter lift, Nordic trail, and summer mountain bike park access at Mt. Bachelor and one rafting trip on the Big Eddy Thriller with Sun Country Tours, all with an affordable monthly subscription. Outplay 365 must be purchased by June 30 and requires a 12-month commitment.

