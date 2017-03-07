Mt. Bachelor’s Charitable Giving Surpasses $1 Million in Cash Donated to Local Non-Profits over Last 12 Years

(Photo above: Mt. Bachelor by Pete Fjosne)

Mt. Bachelor announced that it will donate an additional $112,900 in cash to Central Oregon non-profit organizations this year, raising its ongoing charitable contribution total above the $1,000,000 mark for the first time.

Since Mt. Bachelor began its charitable giving initiatives in 2005, the resort has donated a total of $1,029,875 in cash to local organizations dedicated to education and community service.

“Although we’re very proud of our charitable contributions to date, a million dollars is just the beginning,” said John McLeod, Mt. Bachelor’s president and general manager. “Mt. Bachelor and its owner, POWDR, are grateful to the local charities for their efforts to make Bend and Central Oregon a better place to live and work. We look forward to our continuing our cash support for local non-profits in the years to come.”

Central to Mt. Bachelor’s donation programs are its Charity Ski Weeks. Skiers and snowboarders purchase discounted lift tickets and, in turn, Mt. Bachelor donates all of the sales proceeds to the participating non-profit organizations.

Local organizations benefitting from the 2017 Charity Ski Week program include:

Central Oregon Film Office – for youth education program funding

Children’s Forest of Central Oregon – to fund an outdoor recreation program for underserved youth

Make-A-Wish Oregon – to grant one child’s wish

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation – for the purchase of a van

Oregon Adaptive Sports – for a new sit-ski

The Environmental Center – to fund new local sustainability initiatives

United Way of Deschutes County – for a Slate sponsorship

This year’s Charity Ski Week lift tickets quickly sold out during a December sale through the resort’s website.

In addition to the Charity Ski Week program, Mt. Bachelor is a strong financial contributor to local initiatives that are aligned with the resort’s core values of supporting kids and families in need, local economic development, environmentally sustainable practices and student athlete academic achievement through the discipline of competitive alpine and Nordic skiing and snowboarding.

Late in 2016, Mt. Bachelor and POWDR contributed $4,500 to Sparrow Clubs as part of the organization’s Swinging With The Stars fundraiser.

In 2012, Mt. Bachelor announced it would donate $250,000 over a five year period to support OSU-Cascade’s goal to become a comprehensive, four-year branch of Oregon State University with its own Bend campus.

Mt. Bachelor also remains committed to its annual Ski For Schools discounted lift ticket program that has generated nearly $200,000 since 2005 for the Bend-La Pine and Redmond Education Foundations.

Additional information about Mt. Bachelor’s role in the community can be found here:

http://www.mtbachelor.com/info/in-the-community/

Mt. Bachelor: Mt. Bachelor is the sixth largest ski resort in the USA, offering 4,318 acres of lift-accessible terrain. The mountain features 11 lifts, eight of which are Express Quads. Mt. Bachelor also features 5 terrain parks, 56K of groomed cross country trails, snowshoeing, tubing, sled dog rides and summer attractions including downhill mountain biking. Mt. Bachelor is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio. For weather conditions, news, and events visit www.mtbachelor.com.