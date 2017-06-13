Mtn. High Coins in Bend, Oregon Releases Commemorative Total Solar Eclipse Coins

(Photo courtesy of Mtn. High Coins)

Mtn. High Coins is releasing two exclusive coins to commemorate the historic 2017 Total Solar Eclipse occurring on August 21. The Obverse of the first coin features a fully enameled colored Sun and Moon with a Raised Total Solar Eclipse August 21st, 2017” in the exposed Black Nickel around the edge of the coin.

The second coin features a Fully Eclipsed Sun with a special glow in the dark ring around the moon and a second glow in the dark ring around the black enameled title “Total Solar Eclipse August 21st, 2017.” Both designs feature the Oregon reverse with the path of the eclipse crossing the State with the Solar Phase highlighted by a small glow in the dark ring around the total eclipse.

Each coin is beautifully crafted in Black Nickel with full color enamel and measures 1.5 inches in diameter. A custom stand is available. The coins are available at www.solareclipseoregon.org or can be purchased locally at Mtn. High Coins, 185 SE Third Street, Bend.

1-866-THE COIN or mtnhighcoin@gmail.com