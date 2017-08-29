Nashelle Finds New Inspiration with Collaboration

It’s a year of growth, partnership and extraordinary jewelry collection launches at Nashelle. Most people recognize the Nashelle brand as a handmade jewelry company that’s followed for soulful inspiration and the latest trends. Embarking on a fresh chapter, Founder Heather Nashelle partnered with Phoenix-based investor, Skye Guina. This power team, both with Alaskan roots and a passion for fashion, is soaring for big success in the coming years.

Skye serves as managing partner alongside Heather, who is “over the moon” delighted to focus on her true passion as creative extraordinaire as head designer. Skye’s main initiatives continue to be streamlining manufacturing and internal processes to create a sustainable model for growth in the coming year. The company projects to surpass its sales from last year with more national and international partnerships, more online presence to serve a wider clientele, and the newest introduction of Nashelle Trunk Box subscriptions.

Nashelle’s designs are currently sold at Nashelle.com and its Old Mill District retail store in Bend, Nordstrom, an exclusive Nashelle collection at Anthropologie, Beholden, Garnet Hill, Amazon, South Moon Under, Lolurei (Dublin, Ireland), CauseBox, Grace Showroom, and many, many more. Partners Heather and Skye will be hosting trunk shows in twenty-four Nordstrom stores in 2017 and hope to have designs in Nordstrom retail stores in the future. The relationship has grown fifty-percent since last year, making Nashelle number three in drop-ships for Nordstrom overall.

“We are thrilled beyond words about the new opportunities and partnerships we have made this year,” say Nashelle and Guina.

Sharing the love has been Nashelle’s mission since the beginning through thoughtful “pay it forward” and “giveback” campaigns. It is Nashelle’s ongoing intention that with every piece of jewelry sold, they give back to those in need — whether it be to help feed or clothe a child, fight hunger by donating a plate for every piece of jewelry sold (430K plates filled), aid a family with unforeseen medical expenses, or supporting local schools. It is Nashelle’s belief that it starts local and extends globally.

With Alaskan roots, Nashelle started her journey designing jewelry at a young age. Inspired by nature as well as the various attributes of women, she loves to showcase the sexy, strong, sassy side of femininity. Since her move to Bend in 2002, she has been designing with the intent of giving back. By partnering with local and national charities, sponsoring families facing high medical bills, as well as creating her “Pay It Forward” bracelet, Nashelle is moving mountains by giving back.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her six children and husband, Ryan, who she says is an amazing support in her ventures. She is passionate about running and practicing yoga, teaching “kindness” jewelry making workshops to local children, leading her Nashelle team and being an inspiring influencer.

After multiple business ventures including running and owning a successful boutique, Guina joined forces with her husband Eric to form Guina Group which primarily focuses on real estate acquisitions and repositions. More recently, she started Hardalee, LLC, a venture capital fund. Through Hardalee, LLC, Guina is managing partner of Nashelle Jewelry, overseeing a significant initiative to scale up current production and distribution. Guina originally hails from Juneau, Alaska, where she developed a deep-rooted love of the outdoors, which inspired her adventurous approach to life.

Along with their five children, Skye and Eric enjoy a full schedule of family travel between their homes in Scottsdale, Arizona and Telluride, Colorado where they share their passion for skiing, sailing and live music with friends and family. At the heart of every business venture, a focus of giving back through philanthropic efforts in local and global communities alike is prominent and often includes the entire family.

