National Healthcare Decisions Day Set for April 16

Heart ‘n Home Hospice & Palliative Care, along with other national, state and community organizations, are leading a massive effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision making—an effort that has culminated in the formal designation of April 16 as National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD). As a participating organization, Heart ‘n Home is providing information and tools for the public to talk about their wishes with family, friends and healthcare providers, and execute written advance directives (healthcare power of attorney and living will) in accordance with Oregon state laws. These resources are also available at goHOSPICE.com.

Specifically, on April 16, from 12-7pm, Heart ‘n Home is welcoming the public throughout the day at 51681 Huntington Rd, La Pine, OR 97739, with free information about advance care planning and advance directive forms. Also get assistance with advance directives, understanding a POLST, tips for funeral planning, and Vial of Life Program by the La Pine Fire Department. For more information contact Diana at 541-536-7399.

“As a result of National Healthcare Decisions Day, many more people in our community can be expected to have thoughtful conversations about their healthcare decisions and complete reliable advance directives to make their wishes known,” said Diana Hergenrader, La Pine Executive Director. “Fewer families and healthcare providers will have to struggle with making difficult healthcare decisions in the absence of guidance from the patient, and healthcare providers and facilities will be better equipped to address advance healthcare planning issues before a crisis and be better able to honor patient wishes when the time comes to do so.”

