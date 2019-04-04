The Need for Humor in the Workplace

If you want to increase team productivity, relieve stress and be happier at work, you could hire a bunch of workplace consultants, invest in scream therapy, and put Pharrell Williams on repeat—or you could just learn from the world’s first and only Human Engineer, Andrew (Drew) Tarvin, author of the new book, Humor That Works: The Missing Skill for Success and Happiness at Work, scheduled to be released nationwide this month from Page Two Publishing. Best-selling author Phil Jones (Exactly What to Say) calls it, “hilariously useful…every leader should read this book.”

With stories that include grandmas who text, multiple mentions of milkshakes, and references to zombies, Tarvin, an improv and stand-up comedian and founder and CEO of Humor That Works, a consultancy for human effectiveness, could dive into any of these topics with you through a Q&A, phoner or byline article — perfect for April, which is National Humor Month:

Why humor is a skill that can be learned by anyone

The three components of successfully using humor in the workplace

How the self-proclaimed nerd voted “teacher’s pet” in high school grew up to be the world’s first Humor Engineer

What leaders can learn from stand-up comedians

The real reason people don’t use humor at work

The benefits you and your organization get from humor at work

The type of humor you should stay away from in the workplace

Should you use humor in these situations: With your boss, in an interview, during a meeting or with a client?

Tips to use humor to diffuse office conflict – From the co-worker who keeps eating your clearly marked yogurt to the colleague who borrows your stapler and never returns it

And much more!

