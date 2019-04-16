All You Need to Know about Crypto ATMs

The Bitcoin technology brought forth cryptocurrencies. To make sure that people can conveniently withdraw Bitcoin, and other forms of cryptocurrency, the Crypto ATMs were introduced. They allow consumers to purchase cryptocurrencies conveniently using their credit cards or cash. Crypto ATMs will enable you to exchange the fiat for cryptocurrencies anonymously.

According to statistics, there are more than 3423 Crypto ATMs globally. More Crypto ATMs are being added. Additionally, over 71 countries have access to these services. North America is one of the regions that have a high concentration of Crypto ATMs. They might seem like many ATMs, but after considering that there are more than 3.5 million types of fiat currency, you will realize that more ATMs are needed globally for everyone to have local bitcoin options. However, more and more Crypto ATMs will continue to pop up with time.

If you are looking for a Crypto ATMs, you can utilize services such as the Coin ATM Radar service. It can help you to search for the ATMs by location. People can also access data such as the limit, fee, type (buy/sell), among other pieces of useful information.

When purchasing cryptocurrencies through the Crypto ATMs, you will come across a set of instructions that will guide you. People should also have virtual wallets so that they can store the cryptocurrencies that they will purchase while at the Crypto ATMs. The use of smartphone apps is advisable during the first deposit from the Crypto ATMs. You can then exchange or store the cryptocurrencies.

Always select the amount of cryptocurrencies that you are willing to purchase at the ATMs. You will key in the exact figure. After that, you will type your wallet address, of which you can also use a QR code scanner on the ATM to avoid any margin of error. You will then deposit some cash by inserting your credit or debit after the transaction has been confirmed. Thereafter, the cryptocurrencies will reflect on the wallet address that you had keyed in at the Crypto ATM. There are also Crypto ATMs that will request for ID documentation. Other details that the ATM may request include your telephone number. All these details are meant for security purposes. However, the Crypto ATMs can only request such details when you are dealing with a huge number of cryptocurrencies.

There are different types of Crypto ATMS. Most of the ATMs deal with Bitcoin. Other may also offer other forms of cryptocurrencies such as Monero and Ethereum. There are also Crypto ATMs that are referred to as “one way” ATMs. Such ATMs only have the purchase option. The “two way” ATMs deal with the purchase and sale of the cryptocurrencies.

About CoinFlip Crypto ATMs

The CoinFlip Crypto ATMs allow the buying and purchasing of cryptocurrencies. These ATMs also make sure that users can have a good experience when buying or selling cryptocurrencies. Fortunately, the CoinFlip Crypto ATMs have come to solve some of the challenges that had been present initially. To use these Crypto ATMs, you will have to register, and the information that you will be requested to provide may vary. If you are transacting an amount below $900, you will provide your phone number and your names on the screen of the Crypto ATM. Any amount between $901 and $3000 will require an individual to take scan their ID. They will also take a picture of themselves through the ATM camera. It is a onetime process, and no further registration will be required when using the CoinFlip Crypto ATMs.