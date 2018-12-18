NeighborImpact Donates $5,000 to Support LCS Resource Center

Funds will provide crucial services to vulnerable community members

Lutheran Community Services received $5,000 in grant funds from NeighborImpact to benefit their Resource Center. The Resource Center is a place where often-homeless adults, are invited to utilize computer services, a food pantry and a clothing closet. The Center also serves as a warming or cooling room for those most vulnerable to inclement weather. The grant will support the Resource Center’s daytime shelter facilities and utilities.

“The generous support from NeighborImpact is the definition of community! Our partnership reaches the most vulnerable of our citizens. Together we are creating a community of generosity and citizenship.” – Laura Placek, Crook County Community Mental Health Director

NeighborImpact was created in 1985 to represent and serve economically disadvantaged residents of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Their mission is to support people and strengthen communities.

Lutheran Community Services has nearly a century of experience, recognized expertise, and a legacy of success serving the critical behavioral health and basic needs of more than 60,000 people each year in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. In Central Oregon, Lutheran Community Services is the contracted Crook County Mental Health Provider. As the Community Mental Health Provider, we provide behavioral health and intellectually/developmentally disabled services, to local children, youth, adults and families. People who struggle with life’s most overwhelming challenges – mental illness, addiction, violence, isolation, injustice and other shattering issues – with LCS services will find hope, resources and strength to heal and become contributing members of our shared community. In 2017, LCS served nearly 1,600 individuals in Crook County and are at pace to serve more in 2018.

To learn more about Lutheran Community Services, please visit www.lcsnw.org or call 541-323-5330