Networking Strategies to Grow Your Business

Having a well-established network as a business owner is the key to your continued growth and success. Getting sales is great, but retaining loyal clients is what will sustain your business in years to come. Though online marketing campaigns have the potential to reach millions of people, customers may not be interested in what you have to offer. Networking allows you to build relationships with quality clients and form connections with people who value your product or service.

These connections don’t necessarily need to be face to face, though that can be the most personal approach. There are many opportunities to connect with people online that can result in a network that’s just as strong. Be that business that everyone is talking about by implementing these strategies.

1. Reach Out to Your Local/Personal Network

The foundation for a good business starts at home. Utilize the connections you already have, whether that be family, friends, or past colleagues. Let everyone know about your company and the product or service that you’re offering. People you already know will likely be interested in your business. Even if they aren’t, they probably know someone who is. If your small local network of 100 each tells ten people about your business, that’s 1000 people, and that’s just a low estimate.

2. Go to Trade Shows/Business Conferences

Trade shows will give you the opportunity to network and connect with other business owners and potential clients face to face. You can let your personality and passion for what you do shine and get your name out there in the process.

Get a 10×20 booth display that showcases your brand identity and helps you stand out in the crowd. Make sure to hand out business cards with your social media accounts on them and encourage everyone to subscribe to your email list. That way, you’ll leave the show with a bank of warm leads to nurture through digital marketing.

3. Use Social Media

Social media platforms offer so many ways to network with quality clients and extend your reach. Social media doesn’t involve the pressure of meeting face to face, and it provides the opportunity to connect with people globally. Use LinkedIn to build relationships with other business owners in your niche who you can grow with and support on their journey. Start easy by commenting on their posts, offering up something of value. It also helps to post engaging content on your feed, whether it’s your own, or if you’re just sharing informative and relevant information.

Network with your audience using platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. You can create a sense of community and personability for your business. Be creative and fun, but also professional with the content you choose to post. Encourage people to engage with you and share your business with people they think might be interested.

You can also join business groups on social media, or anywhere your target audience hangs out. These aren’t places to be pitchy or try to sell anything, but instead they serve as places to network and connect with like-minded people. Being genuine and offering value in comments or posts will naturally encourage them to check out your business.