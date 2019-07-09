New 20,000 SF Bouldering Gym Coming to Bend

(Photo | Pixabay)

Bend indoor climbing options are set to reach the next level with the announcement that Circuit Bouldering Gym plans to open a 20,000 sq. ft. facility later this year as its first venture east of the Cascades.

Owner Andy Coleman already operates three locations in the Portland area, but has been eyeing the Central Oregon market for some time and took the plunge when a 25,000 square foot building on Corporate Place in north east Bend came up for sale. He acquired the property and is leasing the additional 5,000 sq. ft to established tenant Precision Countertops.

Coleman had already acquired some land close by with the intent of building a new facility, but ran into a number of challenges, presenting budget and timeframe obstacles.

He said, “I am extremely excited to finally announce that we have decided to say goodbye to the ground-up project and hello to an existing building (and it’s a good one)! Our future gym is located right off Highway 97 and Empire Blvd. making it easy to access.

“Plus, there’s tons of parking and it’s only 15 minutes down the road from our friends in Redmond. We will have 20,000 square feet of space to create the bouldering gym of our dreams – making it our biggest gym yet!

“We are psyched to join the Bend climbing community and hope that they equally will be stoked to give us a chance. This gym is being built to serve the local population and we hope people follow along as we bring it to life.

“We are aiming to be open by Thanksgiving and if anyone is interested, and in the area, we encourage them to to stop by to see our progress or follow along on our Bend gym Instagram.

“I have wanted to relocate to Bend personally for some time, and have been watching it grow and feel this is the ideal time to make a move

“We already have a pretty good following and our brand is well-known. Bend is known as an enterprising and active community so we think this will be a good fit.

“Unlike other climbing gyms, we do everything ourselves and build our own structures from scratch, so it will be interesting to see the evolution of the space once all the pieces have been put in place.”

For those unfamiliar with the pastime, bouldering is a form of rock climbing done without ropes outdoors on natural boulders or indoors on manmade ones.

Most bouldering routes are short or low enough that serious falls aren’t much of a concern. And as you don’t need a partner to climb with, it is widely accessible.

It is also known as an effective workout that uses the body’s own weight as resistance. The rock formations at The Circuit locations have a variety of hand and footholds at different levels and there is also a thick padded floor to catch missteps.

The Circuit operates some of the largest bouldering gyms in the world, with some manmade boulders the size of small ships.

Coleman added, “The Circuit seeks to provide an upbeat environment, one that physically challenges individuals while also facilitating and encouraging an inclusive, community-oriented culture.

“Our emphasis is on the sport and lifestyle of bouldering, offering grassroots, laid-back feel to the community. With three of the largest bouldering gyms in the country, The Circuit has been proud to serve Portland and the climbing community at large since 2005.”

Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors owner Brian Fratzke represented Coleman in the purchase of the former Cronin Building at 63051 Corporate Place, and Dan Kemp and Adam Bledsoe of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the Seller.

Fratzke added, “It is exciting to see this great new addition to the community coming to Bend, and an existing building being repurposed, which will bring more work locally.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Summit Bank, through their SBA loan program specialists, the Wallace Group and WIN Home Inspections for helping get this whole transaction completed in just 53 days.”

thecircuitgym.com/bend