New Affordable Townhome Communities in Bend, Oregon Taking Applications for Just One Week in March 27-30

(Rendering courtesy of Housing Works)

EPIC Property Management, LLC(EPIC) is excited to announce the lease-ups of Moonlight Townhomes and Daggett Townhomes,two affordable townhome communities located on Bend’s east side next to Ensworth Elementary School. The developments provide Bend with new affordable housing for 53 households. As affordable properties, income restrictions will apply and rents will be well below market rates. The 53 units will serve Central Oregon resident households earning less than 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

Given the expected flood of applicants due to the current housing crisis, EPIC will be accepting applications for four days only, selecting qualified tenants through a lottery. The waitlist lottery will ensure that all applicants are given an equal opportunity to obtain an affordable townhome. The application packet can be accessed online at https://epicopenings.net.

Applications will be accepted Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30 between the hours of 9am and 6pm. Applications must be hand-delivered to the office of Summit Park Apartments at 2017 NE Full Moon Drive, Bend.The time that you apply during the open period does not affect your position on the waitlist; however, late applications will not be accepted.

These exciting new townhome communities were developed by Housing Works, the largest affordable housing provider in Central Oregon, in response to the critical shortage of affordable rental housing in Bend. Moonlight Townhomes and Daggett Townhomes will offer two- and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy private entries, windows that provide exceptional natural light and desirable interior amenities.

For more information call 541-639-5954

EPIC Property Management, LLC (EPIC) is a full-service property management organization specializing in affordable multifamily housing. EPIC currently manages 25 communities and over 700 affordable units spanning over three counties in Central Oregon. EPIC’s mission statement is, “Believing in Excellence, Professionalism, Integrity, and Community to house a brighter future.”