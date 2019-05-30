New! Canned Cocktails to Drink Outside This Summer

(Photo | Courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing)

A great cocktail can take, what, 5-10 minutes to make? Plus add on the trips to the store to gather all of the ingredients (time that should be spent soaking up the summer sun). 10 Barrel Brewing has spent over two years perfecting what just might be one of the best canned craft cocktails you’ve ever had.

Canned for convenience and ready for drinking outside this summer, 10 Barrel has released six brand new canned cocktails — three vodka-based (Bloody Mary, Moscow Mule and Greyhound) and three margaritas (Classic, Pineapple Serrano, Mango). All of the bold-flavored bevs are made with high quality ingredients and range between 10 percent-11.8 percent ABV. Crack it open, pour it over ice (or not) and get straight to relaxing or hosting your summer BBQ.

The drinks are just hitting shelves!

10barrel.com