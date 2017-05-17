(Photo above: New Era Homes| Photos by Cheryl McIntosh)

Semi-Custom Homes Offer Affordable Luxury

In February 2007 Todd McKinney launched New Era Homes, which started with a small subdivision and continued to grow in spite of the economic slowdown. The company was able to continually build throughout the downturn completing projects throughout Oregon and Washington. Since 2011 New Era has steadily grown and now employs eight staff and has 24 projects in various stages of construction. The company now focuses exclusively on building homes on their customers’ land in the Central Oregon region.

New Era Homes’ vision has always been to provide the highest quality semi-custom home at a price people can afford. After ten years in business, New Era credits their success to their Uncommon Standards and the gap they fill between a production level and custom home builder.

The New Era Homes Uncommon Standards include over 150 standard features that are commonly considered upgrades by other builders. Features like vaulted ceilings, upgraded fixtures, lighting and appliances are designed to provide the luxuries of a fully custom home at a fraction of the cost. In addition to the features that are easily seen, their homes include a robust HVAC system and other efficiencies not typically found in homes under $1 million.

New Era Homes offers three editions —

the Classic, Heritage and Premier — which are defined by the customers’ selection of trim options. Trim options are aesthetic preferences such as flooring, lighting, appliances and finish carpentry detailing. Each of their 24 floor plans may be built as either a Classic or Heritage Edition. New Era Homes price per square foot currently ranges between $105-175 for Classic and Heritage Edition homes.

Although homebuyers find the greatest value building from an existing floor plan in either the Classic or Heritage Editions, the Premier Edition is an option for those interested in a fully custom home. The craftsmanship, workmanship and inner-workings of the home remain consistent regardless of the chosen edition.

On average, there is a difference of approximately $40,000 in unseen building upgrades between a home built by an á la carte builder and a semi-custom New Era Built home. Things like R-23 blown-in insulation, Knauf air sealing, Tyvek building wrap and flashing result in high quality construction that far exceeds the code minimum. Many of these unseen upgrades are the result of employing modern building science within the shell of the home to ensure long-term comfort, durability and energy savings.

New Era Homes embraces new science and continually researches ways to improve upon old building practices and products that will deliver the maximum value and efficiency possible at a reasonable price point. The net benefit to the home buyer is a better built home that provides both immediate and long term savings.

New Era Homes works as a team with their customers’ realtor and lender to match land with a floor plan that suites the homeowner’s budget and lifestyle. Even if homebuyers have an existing plan, New Era Homes can evaluate and help improve upon it.

“What excites me is building true custom elements into a semi-custom home. For ten years, we have satisfied the need for affordable homes without compromising on beauty, quality, comfort and efficiency,” saysMcKinney.

New Era Home’s new website, www.newerahomes.com, launched in sync with their ten year anniversary. The site, designed by Studio Absolute, helps homebuyers understand the building process and costs while equipping them with the questions they should be asking potential builders.

For more information about New Era Homes, visit their website or contact Regional Sales Manager, Trent Gardner at 541-330-5463