New Jersey and Delaware: two states ready for sports betting

Whether you’re already a keen sports bettor or looking to learn the ropes and get involved, you’ll want to pay attention to the states of Delaware and New Jersey. These are two states that are good and ready for some sports betting.

Is sports betting legal in the US?

Back in 1992, The Supreme Court enforced a law called the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which outlawed sports betting across America. In May 2018, this federal law was struck down. The decision allowed states to create their own legislation to reintroduce sports betting should they see fit. Repercussions of this decision meant that sports betting was made legal in some states of America. Delaware was the very first state who opted for making the most of the repeal, so you could legally place a sports bet here since June 2018. Other states whereby sports betting is now legal include, Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Mississippi and West Virginia.

This article explains betting odds, how and where to bet on sports in Delaware and also provides some helpful info on NJ sports betting while we’re at it. Before we get into all that, let’s address some of your burning questions about the world of sports betting.

Why is sports betting legal in these states?

Sports betting is now legal in any state that decided to use the repeal of the PASPA to reintroduce it. If you are not a resident of any of these states, you can still place bets there if you are on vacation. As long as you are actually in the state when you place your bet, it is legal to do so. States like Delaware only offer sports betting options in-person while in states like Nevada, you can also make sports bets online.

How and where can I bet on sports in Delaware and NJ?

Delaware has three casinos which accept wagering in person. There’s Delaware Park, Harrington Raceway & Casino and Dover Downs Hotel and Casino. Here you’ll be able to bet on a range of sports such as baseball, football, golf, auto racing, soccer or basketball.

New Jersey also offers a range of excellent casinos to take your pick; from the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City to Bally’s Wild West Casino or Hard Rock Hotel. In New Jersey it’s also legal to bet online, so you won’t even have to leave the house to have some fun! Some top betting sites include Draftking Sportsbook, 888sport, or William Hill, all of which you can also access via the app.

Delaware and New Jersey are the perfect destinations for sports betting. There’s no better place to start your sports betting journey than Delaware; betting in the state that paved the way for the movement is a real novelty. You’ll likely find the vibrant atmosphere, amongst the like-minded sports bettors, second to none! NJ offers a thriving scene too; both states have many hot-spots to bet amongst other keen sports bettors. Either would be a great place to learn the ropes as a beginner.

Why is it convenient for these two states to legalize sports betting?

It’s convenient for these states to legalise sports betting due to the 2018 legislation that has allowed them to do so. As well as this, these states see a huge revenue from the industry of sports betting. In June 2018, a mere month after sports betting was legalised, Delaware saw a total handle of $7 million wagered on sports betting and a revenue of $1million. In the first month of legalisation, New Jersey saw a revenue of $3.5 million. The revenue from sports betting continues to soar for both states; during June 2019, New Jersey’s revenue reached $9.7 million.

How do betting odds work in the US?

Simply speaking, betting odds represent the likelihood of an event and what payout you’d get if you made a wager on the outcome. You’ll find that sports betting odds are either shown in fractional, decimal or American odds. The odds represent the same thing, no matter which type. Let’s take a look at the American odds which are popular in the US and on US sites.

What are American odds?

The odds for favourites are given a minus sign (-) showing you the amount you need to wager to win $100. For the underdogs, you will see a positive sign (+), which shows the amount you could win for every $100 wagered. Whatever the results, you will receive back your wager and however much you’ve won. If the probability of the favourite winning goes up, then the difference between the odds gets bigger.

In a basketball game, between the Lakers and the Knicks in March 2019; the odds were -190 for the Lakers and +155 for the Knicks. You would have needed to wager $100 on the Knicks to potentially get a win of $155 . If the Knicks had won, you’d have got a total of $155 plus your initial $100, gaining a win of $255. If you decided to bet on the favourites, you would need to have wagered $190 to get a $100 win. That means if you’d have won, you would have received a total payout of $190 + $100, equalling a total of $290.

What are the different types of sports wagers?

There are many different types of sports wagers, so to get started, it’s a good idea to familiarise yourself with a few. A straight bet involves one wager, and the outcome will be determined by moneyline (American odds), a point spread or a total. Sometimes sports bettors also like to place ‘futures’ which are sports bets on a far-off sports event. For more information on sports betting wagers, you can check out sports betting 101 on the Dover Downs Casino website.

Where can I find more information on sports betting in the US?