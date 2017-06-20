New Program for Bend Residents Interested in Running for Local Office

Former Bend Mayor, Central Oregon Association of Realtors and Bend Chamber Political Action Committee Join Forces

Former Bend Mayor Jeff Eager announced the establishment of a local candidate informational course called StepUp Bend. The non-partisan course is designed to provide information and guidance about campaigning and serving, to help potential candidates step up to serve with confidence. StepUp Bend is supported by the Central Oregon Association of Realtors and the Bend Chamber PAC.

“Running for local elected office can be a daunting prospect, with many unknowns. We’ve designed StepUp Bend to eliminate as many unknowns as possible, and to give potential candidates the confidence to run,” Eager said.

StepUp Bend consists of monthly hour to hour-and-a-half sessions beginning June 26 through the end of the year. Sessions will include guest speakers bringing local, regional and national expertise on subjects including running for office in the digital age, balancing work, family and public service, and understanding local government budgets.

Participation is limited to approximately 15 individuals, who may apply at www.stepupbend.com. Applications are due June 22. Participation does not commit the participant to run for office.

