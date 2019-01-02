Is a new roof really needed?

One of the questions I have most frequently asked since I entered the roofing industry in 1990 is whether a new roof is really needed? In fact, most people think that if the roof is not really needed, they are reluctant to think about it because replacing new roof requires money. And we all know if a new roof is not a cheap thing and in general, people do not make the roof as a their priority. There are many other things in their house that need to be repaired rather than just a roof. For example, a bathroom, kitchen, window, door, floor, or anything else. Which is considered more important than the roof.

Talking about the roof and contractors, there must be a lot of roof contractros who will contact you and say if you need to change your roof to a new roof after a few years. But you should answer no or reject them subtly. They do that because they don’t know your financial condition and that is one of the determining factors too. I brought conversation relating to this with mu son. He said if he needed a new truck this year, then I asked him one simple thing, “How much money did you spend to repair your truck?” And he said he didn’t spend any money on itu. Then I replied, “You shouldn’t need a new truck because you don’t spend money to fix it. If you want tou buy new truck, it really doesn’t matter, but it enters different discussion content”.

Just like the conversation that I just said, it also applies if you want to buy a new roof. If the roof is damaged and we cannot afford to pay for the repairs, then we can replace it with a new roof. You have to replace the new roof accroding to your conditions, if the roof it’s totally damaged then you have to replace it with a new one. From the existing factors, this actually does not depend on the condition of the roof but depends on your financial condition. For roof repairs, a good contractor will repaie the roof properly, the leaks are repaired so the not leaks like before. May the roof leak can appear everywhere, but maxiumum repairs can make the roof last for several years. But there are also people who don’t consider a new roof in their house for several years, this depends on the condition of the roof and their financial conditions.

Many contractors who repeatedly remind you to change the new roof for your house, why? The most logical reason is it’s all about mone. But don’t think like that. Actually, the price of a new roof is expensive, but it doesn’t really have benefit to their company. Maybe a lot of people don’t know it yet, but the fact is that re-roofing business is one of the most competitive businesses in the world of industry and applying a new roof makes a small profit. A large roof company that is able to do re-roofing well in a few weeks. However, the price of re-roofing is very competitive in the roofing industry, and most re-roofing companies only have a few employees that make it difficult for them to do this work. Installing a new roof is something that requires hard work and is a difficult situation. To applied a new roof requires a lot of energy and power from worker, it takes a lot of time and also a lot sacrifices that must be made.

The reason why many contractors offer us hard, a lot od risks they bearm production time, and also low sales is because most of them don’t know the business they are actually doing. Most contractor think if they can work quickly in a long time and they think they can make money also compete with other companies. So the cost of producing a new roof is lower than usual. At the end of the year I sold 90 roofs at the same price as they sell now, and for material costs about 3 times as long as before.

The repairs that you might ask actually considered as disturbance by some contractors. Id there are improvements requested by the customer they will cinsider it a nuisance.Many contractors consider repairs to be a waste of time, so they only send some workers to make repairs and ask them to do quickly and return to the big project the are working on. That’s why we often encounter it even though it’s fixed the roof is still leaking. Because in fact, there are still very few contractors who pay attention and make improvements correctly. And there are still a few contractors who think correctly if their work requires balance. Those who think if they have to pay attention to big or small project. The success of a contractor is determined by several factors, successful contractors will pay attention to all projects whether small or big. They will also pay attention to the roof repair or installation projects, so that their company can run smoothly. A good contractor will also be happy to repair the roof regardless of the condition.

So if you want to hire a roof contractor, there are a number of things that you should consider. For example, check how long the contractor is doing their business? Are their reviews on the internet is good? Besides that do they also have licenses? Before hiring, we recommend that you ask about the cost of repairing the roof. But if there is a contractor who tells you to replace the new roof and is a little pushy, then we suggest that you look for other contractors. But if indeed the new roof needs to be replaced, ask the cost and ask what the advantages of the contractor are. So all the decision are in your hands! You can make the final decision whether you need to replace the roof or not with the consideration we have shared above.