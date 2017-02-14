New Survey: More Businesses Plan to Hire in 2017

Job Creation Predicted for First Quarter. 91 Percent Have No Plans to Eliminate Positions

Express Employment Professionals released new survey results today revealing businesses’ plans to hire workers in the first quarter of 2017.

In a survey of 1,951 businesses, 76 percent said they plan to hire new workers in the first quarter. Only 9 percent said they plan to eliminate positions.

Respondents were asked in which segments they plan to hire—and whether those jobs would be for existing positions or new positions.

Almost one-third, 32 percent, plan to make hires in general labor, with 34 percent of that group planning to create new positions. Twenty-six percent plan to hire skilled labor, while 20 percent plan to hire administrative and office clerical staff.

Overall, the results are a slight improvement from the fourth quarter of 2016, when 72 percent said they planned to hire, and from the first quarter of 2016, when 69 percent said they planned to hire.

The survey of 1,951 businesses, which are current and former clients of Express Employment Professionals, covers hiring trends for the first quarter of 2017.

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 510,000 people in 2016. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually.

The Bend Express office is located at 61379 S Highway 97 and serves the Central Oregon area. Local businesses and applicants are encouraged to stop by, visit www.expresspros.com or call 541-389-1505.

Connie Druliner, Franchise Owner

Express Employment Professionals

61379 S Highway 97

Bend, OR 97702

541-389-1505

connie.worrell@expresspros.com