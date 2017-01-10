The New Technological Revolution (IoT)

Bend-based E::SPACE Labs, in collaboration with COCC Continuing Education, offers courses in design skills, technology development and entrepreneurship to give you the tools to deliver innovative solutions into the exploding and competitive field of mobile connected devices.

Why learn about technology?

There is a major technological revolution underway that promises in the next few years to change the way we live, work and play more than the personal computer and smartphone technology has done in the last 40 years .We are just in the beginning of a major upward shift in the technological paradigm. Virtually every device, gadget and machine we use today will soon be connected to the internet which means that everything will be connected to everything. The general idea of the Internet of Things (IoT) refers to where network connection and computational capability extends to devices, sensors and everyday products not normally considered computers, allowing these devices to generate, exchange and store data autonomously.

E::SPACE Labs and COCC Community Learning have developed technical courses designed to acquaint individuals with the principals of the Internet of Things. Our courses explain, teach, and inspire high-tech enthusiasts and beginners alike. We have a wide range of courses covering both basic electronics theory and electronic project build classes. The courses are taught by experts, and contain high-quality material to help you understand the technology that surrounds us.

Introduction to Arduino – Open-source electronic prototyping platform enabling users to create interactive electronic objects.

Electronics for Beginners – designed for anyone interested in electronics and no prior technical knowledge is required.

Startup Product Development – provides a simplified overview of the significant phases and key elements of good product development initiatives, and how to navigate them safely and inexpensively.

Selling Strategies – Selling Strategies teaches the most fundamental of all business skills; selling products and services to customers.

Introduction to Robotics – Opportunity for everyone with an interest in Robotics to go from a

beginner to understanding the key principles in robotic technology.

Raspberry Pi – learn how to setup and program a powerful micro computer that rivals the most expensive smartphones.

Introduction to Python Programming – Today, anyone in a scientific or technical discipline needs programming skills. Python is an ideal first programming language

Solder School – This is an opportunity to learn the most fundamental skill in electronics from an expert

AutoDesk Fusion 360 – Opportunity for everyone with an interest in Computer Aided Design (CAD) to inexpensively learn the principles of CAD from an expert.

To register, call 541.383.7270 or go to https://www.cocc.edu/continuinged/technology-training/

E::SPACE Labs LLC is a technology incubator dedicated to assisting in the development of the electronic hardware industry in Central Oregon by providing engineering lab space , training courses focused on skills needed to design micro-controller/micro-processor devices and provide business mentoring to startups in the high-tech electronic device market sector Meetup, POB 4668 #37895 NY NY USA 10163 | support@meetup.com