New Ticket Mill Shop is Open for Business

Previously a small kiosk for Les Schwab Amphitheater concert tickets and gift card sales, the Old Mill District’s Ticket Mill is now a standalone shop located at 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 408 (next to Tumalo Art Company).

The new Ticket Mill will continue to be the main point of sale for Les Schwab Amphitheater concert tickets and Old Mill District gift cards, and will also carry a variety of gifts, souvenirs, merchandise and grab-and-go snacks and beverages. Hours of operation are from 12-5:30pm daily. The previous kiosk will remain as a self-serve area for information such as maps, area magazines, brochures and regional activities.

