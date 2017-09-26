Newport Avenue Market Acquires Natural Grocery Store in Sisters

(Melvin’s by Newport Market | Photo Courtesy of Melvin’s by Newport Market)

Melvin’s by Newport Avenue Market Will Carry Expanded Items

Bend’s award-winning specialty grocer is expanding its neighborhood. Newport Avenue Market recently took ownership of Melvin’s Fir Street Market, a natural, organic grocery store and deli in Sisters.

Founded by Melvin Herburger in 2011, Melvin’s will continue to offer customers the same hometown service and selection of natural and organic products that they’ve to come to rely on, but infused with the fun and friendly attitude for which Newport is known.

As part of Rudy’s Markets, Inc., which includes Newport Avenue Market and now Melvin’s by Newport Avenue Market, the Sisters grocer will install new registers, expand its offerings to include additional seafood, gift baskets, Oregon Country Beef, and more. Sisters customers will have access to a broader selection of special order items not stocked in-store.

“When the opportunity knocked for us to purchase Melvin’s, we jumped at the chance,” said Lauren Johnson, CEO of Newport Avenue Market. “Melvin’s is already well-aligned with our commitment to offering high-quality and local products, and we will continue to promote local producers and be an active member of the community just like we do in Bend.”

Since opening in 1976, Newport Avenue Market (a Rudy’s Markets, Inc. company) in Bend, Oregon, has been the No. 1 choice of Foodies in Central Oregon. A 100 percent employee-owned specialty grocer, Newport offers shoppers both mainstream and hard-to-find food items as well as kitchenware and unusual gifts. A 18-time winner of “Best Grocery Store” in Central Oregon by The Source Weekly’s annual community poll, Newport Avenue Market supports local producers, and offers an expansive selection of high-quality, in-demand food and beverage items, including 500 varieties of craft beer.

