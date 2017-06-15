Newport Avenue Market And Oregon Country Beef Expand to Include a Dozen Oregon Makers at Meet the Producers Event

Product samplings, free hot dogs, live music and more highlight annual celebration on Saturday, June 17

Newport Avenue Market, Oregon Country Beef and more than a dozen local and regional producers will share samples, stories and inspiration with the Bend community from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, June 17 at Newport Avenue Market in Bend.

Now in its third year, Meet the Producers is a celebration of ranchers, farmers, producers and makers who supply products to the employee-owned west Bend store. The event offers consumers a chance to ask questions, taste and learn more about the products they buy, straight from the source. Newport Avenue Market and Oregon Country Beef will also be offering free hot dogs to each customer, live music, ribeye steak tastings and more.

OTHER: “Meet the Producers” includes:

Oregon Country Beef, Burns

Prima Salsa, Bend

Picky Bars, Bend

Beeingkind, Sandy

Blue Raeven Pie, Amity

Laird Superfood, Sisters

Bend Soap Co., Bend

Volcano Veggies, Bend

Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato, Bend

Country Vines, Madras

Deschutes Brewery, Bend

The Pines 1852 Vineyard & Winery, Hood River