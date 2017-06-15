Newport Avenue Market And Oregon Country Beef Expand to Include a Dozen Oregon Makers at Meet the Producers Event

Product samplings, free hot dogs, live music and more highlight annual celebration on Saturday, June 17
Newport Avenue Market, Oregon Country Beef and more than a dozen local and regional producers will share samples, stories and inspiration with the Bend community from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, June 17 at Newport Avenue Market in Bend.
Now in its third year, Meet the Producers is a celebration of ranchers, farmers, producers and makers who supply products to the employee-owned west Bend store. The event offers consumers a chance to ask questions, taste and learn more about the products they buy, straight from the source. Newport Avenue Market and Oregon Country Beef will also be offering free hot dogs to each customer, live music, ribeye steak tastings and more.
OTHER: “Meet the Producers” includes:
Oregon Country Beef, Burns
Prima Salsa, Bend
Picky Bars, Bend
Beeingkind, Sandy
Blue Raeven Pie, Amity
Laird Superfood, Sisters
Bend Soap Co., Bend
Volcano Veggies, Bend
Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato, Bend
Country Vines, Madras
Deschutes Brewery, Bend
The Pines 1852 Vineyard & Winery, Hood River