Newport Avenue Market’s Rudy Dory Honored by National Grocers Association

(Rudy Dory at NGA Show | Photo by Sofia Negron)

Rudy Dory, the visionary patriarch of the two-store, Bend-based Newport Avenue Market, was honored at the 2019 National Grocers Association Show with the Clarence G. Adamy Great American Award for his participation in public affairs and advocacy.

Established in 1982, the Adamy Great American Award is NGA’s most distinguished government relations award, presented to an individual or company whose leadership in the food industry best exemplifies active and effective participation in government relations as a citizen and industry representative. The award’s namesake, Clarence Adamy, was a past president of the National Association of Food Chains and was very active in public and government affairs.

“Rudy is a tireless advocate of the independent supermarket industry by supporting a public policy agenda that benefits Main Street grocers throughout the country,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA’s EVP of advocacy, public relations and member services. “NGA commends Rudy on his achievements and looks forward to working together in the future as we continually come up with innovative ways to advance the interests of our industry.”

Since its opening in 1976, Dory’s Newport Avenue Market has been a primary choice for foodies in central Oregon. The 100 percent employee-owned grocer offers shoppers both mainstream and hard-to-find food items as well as kitchenware and unique gifts. A 19-time Best Grocery Store winner in Central Oregon by The Source Weekly’s annual community poll, Dory’s two stores support local producers and specializes in high-quality, in-demand food and beverage items, including 500 varieties of craft beer.

Dory was also announced as a 2019 NGA board director at the Show.

newportavemarket.com