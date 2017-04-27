Nominations Open for 2017 Healthy Beginnings Champion for Children

The Champions for Children Luncheon is scheduled for noon, May 24 at the Riverhouse Convention Center. The event is an annual fundraiser/friend-raiser for Healthy Beginnings in support of its screening services for children in Central Oregon.

An important component of the Luncheon is to recognize local Champions for Children. In recognition of the good work that is done by so many to improve the lives of young children in our community, Healthy Beginnings is asking for your help in identifying a community member that is deserving of recognition for their work on behalf of young children.

We invite you to nominate an individual whom you know personally or professionally as a Champion for Children. Nominations forms are available on the Healthy Beginnings website (www.myhb.org) or call the HB office at 541-383-6357 to receive a nomination form. Letters of support are allowed but must be received with the nomination.

Nominations for the 2017 Champion for Children award are due by 6pm. on May 12. The winner will be determined by a selection committee. All nominees as well as this year’s Champion for Children will be honored at the Champions for Children Luncheon. All nominees and their guest are invited to attend the luncheon. Please RSVP for the luncheon at 541-383-6357 or email your RSVP to healthy.beginnings@hdesd.org no later than May 17.

If you have questions about this award or want to learn more about the Champions for Children Luncheon please contact Holly Remer at 541-383-6357 or visit the Healthy Beginnings website.

Healthy Beginnings, a nonprofit organization unique to Oregon, provides health and development screening for community children in the areas of: vision, hearing, speech and language, motor skills, concepts, infant/toddler development, health, dental, behavior, nutrition and car seat safety. The screening is offered free to all children of Central Oregon age birth through five with education and resources offered to the entire family.

If you are interested in learning more about Healthy Beginnings and its services to children and families visit their website at www.myhb.org or call 514-383-6357. The program is supported through community donations and volunteer efforts; additional community support is always valued and appreciated.