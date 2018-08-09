Nominations Open for Healthy Beginnings’ 2018 Breakfast of Champions Annual Awards Banquet

New this year – A Youth Champion Award!

The Breakfast of Champions Annual Awards Banquet is scheduled for 7:30am on Tuesday, October 2 at the Riverhouse Convention Center. The event is an annual fundraiser/friend-raiser for Healthy Beginnings in support of its free screening services for children in Central Oregon.

An important component of the Breakfast is to recognize local Champions for Children. In recognition of the good work that is done by so many to improve the lives of young children in our community, Healthy Beginnings is asking for your help in identifying a community member that is deserving of recognition for their work on behalf of young children.

New this year: Healthy Beginnings has added a Youth Champion for Children Award, to recognize the youth in our community who are doing great work for young children!

We invite you to nominate an individual whom you know personally or professionally as a Champion for Children. Please call Healthy Beginnings at 541-383-6357 to receive a nomination form, or email tracie.shook@hdesd.org. Letters of support are allowed but must be received with the nomination.

Nominations are due by September 14, 2018. The winner will be determined by the Healthy Beginnings Board. All nominees as well as this year’s Champion for Children will be honored at the Breakfast of Champions Annual Awards Banquet on October 2. All nominees and their guest are invited to attend the luncheon. Please RSVP for the luncheon by September 15 at 541-383-6357 or email your RSVP to tracie.shook@hdesd.org.

About Healthy Beginnings

For nearly 23 years, Healthy Beginnings has provided Central Oregon families with accessible, free health and developmental assessments for children from birth to five years old. The organization also provides referrals to appropriate community agencies, follow-up services, information and support.

The purpose of this program is to provide accessible, preventative assessments to confirm the well-being of children and/or to identify and refer concerns in the areas of health, development, and behavior. Since its inception, Healthy Beginnings has provided these services at no cost to families, and currently offers assessment clinics throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties.

For more information about Healthy Beginnings, or to schedule an assessment, please visit myhb.org.