Northwest Quality Roofing Presents Raise the Roof: Home Improvement Makeover Contest

Is your roof doing its job? Is it missing shingles? Does it leak? How about your exterior house paint? How is it looking? Is your deck a field of splinters? This May, Northwest Quality Roofing is bringing you the “Raise the Roof” contest where you can enter to win anentire new roof installation valued at $8,000-10,000 for FREE as well as other awesome home renovations.

For this prize package, Northwest Quality Roofing has partnered with Quick Pro NW Inc. to provide an 8 x 10 foot wood deck valued at $1,800, Cascade Painting & Design to provide an entire exterior home paint job and McPheeter’s Turf to provide 800 square feet of turf valued at $200 to one lucky home owner in Central Oregon. The winning home will have all renovations completed within one year of being selected.

Any Oregon resident of Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook or Wasco Counties can enter the Raise the Roof contest, however the winning contestant will be based on necessity and potential. You can enter your house or you can nominate a friend or a neighbor’s house who you know could use a home makeover.

This contest runs from May 1, 2017 to June 4, 2017. The winner will be announced on air on June 12, 2017. To enter to win visit KQAKFM.com and look for Raise the Roof. In order to qualify you will need to submit three photos of your house or the house of the person you are nominating.

Don’t miss this opportunity presented by Northwest Quality Roofing to make huge improvements to your home. For more details, contest rules and to enter to win go to KQAKFM.com.

Northwest Quality Roofing

Northwest Quality Roofing is a family-owned roofing company in Bend, Oregon. They love working with homeowners and businesses in Central Oregon, Portland and throughout the state.Owned and operated by Jake and Gretchen Woodruff, Northwest Quality Roofing takes pride in basing every project on family values and a solid work ethic. An exceptional reputation is their badge of honor, and the assurance that your project will be done right. They are thrilled to be bringing the community the Raise the Roof campaign.

www.nwqualityroofing.com/raisetheroof