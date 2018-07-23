What NOT to do on your office Christmas party

It’s the time of the year where moods are on the rise, work tends to be on the low and suffice to say, a few people’s guards are let down. This time of the year is Christmas and in relation to the office festivities, each and every year some people take it too far.

As the title of today's article might have suggested, we are here to hopefully reduce the chances of this happening. Sure, office Christmas events have changed a lot over the years – and it's now not necessarily the case of rushing to the pub to take in as much alcohol as a night will allow. Instead, events tend to be a lot more creative.

Following on from the above, let’s mull over the main things you should never do ahead of your big Christmas party.

Rule #1 – Don’t miss it

First and foremost, make sure you turn up to the event. Sure, there will be some occasions where legitimate reasons mean that you truly can’t make it, but unless this is the case then make it your priority to make an appearance. Unfortunately, there can be a political spin to events like this and if you don’t show up, it will be noted.

At the same time, lateness is not a good idea either. Again, it just screams that you’re not really into the evening and again, this will probably be noted.

Rule #2 – Don’t become a gossip

You might not be behind your desk, but this doesn’t mean to say that certain protocol shouldn’t be adhered to. In short, gossip is a no-go. If someone else starts it, it might be fair game, but you should by no means ever be the initiator.

The problem with these events is that the alcohol is flowing freely and before you know it, the whole thing becomes Chinese whispers. Don’t be the person who starts that rumour (especially if you’re not sure if it’s true!).

Rule #3 – Don’t become THE gossip

While you should make every effort not to start any gossip, at the same time we should point out that you shouldn’t be the subject of any. Of course, this can be somewhat out of your control, but in relation to the night itself make sure you keep a firm lid on your alcohol consumption.

Sure, these events are there to be enjoyed, but there does become a limit. Particularly if you have senior management attending, the last thing you want to be doing is making a move for the boss or find yourself dancing on the premium restaurant’s tables until silly o’clock in the morning.

Rule #4 – Don’t talk work

As you will have probably gathered thus far, office parties involve something of a tight line. You don’t want to make a fool out of yourself, but you don’t want to be the bore of the night either. It should go without saying at this point that if you talk work, you’ll fall into the latter category.

This is one of the few occasions where everyone from work can relax, and not actually think about it. Don’t break this rule, whatever you do.