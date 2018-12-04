Where Is Notarized Translation Needed and What Are the Options to Get It?

If you need to make a document professionally translated, you may be requested to give proof that you hired a qualified translation service. This proof usually comes in a form: a notarized translation.

What is Notarized Translation?

A notarized translation is less about the quality check and more about following correct methods. A notary public is an official person who is allowed by the authority to manage and verify different legal rules – one of them being notarized translations. Notarized translation is usually needed for education-based certificates like high school transcripts or college degrees or foreign diplomas.

Any self-proclaimed translator can bring their work to a notary public, affirm an oath to its precision and sign an affidavit. The affidavit will be recognized real once the notary public has approved it and put his or her formal seal on it. The translator or translation agency does not have to be certified, and the notary does not evaluate the quality of the work – they check the translator’s identification, but that’s about it.

When to Use Notarized Translation?

Some may not be informed of what a notarized translation is, or what circumstances may need a notarized transcript of a translation. First, a notarized translation happens when the translators produce identification and then do the signature on the translated document in the presence of the notary public, who then marks the document with an approved notary seal. It is quite a simple rule, though not always simple to track down a notary. There are several kinds of documents that need professional notarized translation service, although several notarized documents are required on a case by case situation, according to legal content, contract agreements, or institutional requirements.

Some conditions or documents that may require a notarized translation service from a professional translation company such as:

Notarized letter translation, notarized literary translation, notarized document translation

Notarized translation of commercial documents, notarized property translation, notarized contract translation

Notarized educational records translation, notarized accounts translation

Notarized legal document translation, notarized translation of will, notarized agreement translation, notarized company document translation

Notarized immigration document translation, notarized marriage certificate translation

How to Get Notarized Translation Services?

A notary public is allowed by the government to verify and supervise different legal customs, which comprise notarized translations. These notarized documents are usually needed by some schools or colleges when presenting documents such as foreign diploma and high school transcripts.

In notarized translation, the quality of the translation is not the problem. It is more about satisfying the formal terms of an organization.

A professional translator can perform the translated document to a notary public, who will require the translator to swear an oath to the correctness of the translation.

After that, the translator will be requested to sign an affidavit, which must include the official seal and sign of the notary public before it becomes true. The notary public does not control the quality of the translation. Preferably, the notary public is more concerned regarding the identity of the translator or translation agency.

All the above-stated documents must be translated and notarized in one of two ways. The first way is not the most practical, but it does make you do the translation in the nation of origin rather than the nation of delivery. Just reach the embassy of the expected nation of delivery to obtain a notarized translation. The embassy will give information about which translators are appropriately certified. Since the embassy will only work with those particular firms, the cost is often much higher, not to consider the amount of time it can take. If you are dealing with documents that are important and sensitive, going through the embassy for your translation is indeed a practical option.

Another option is to have the translation performed in the nation of destination and notarized there as well. The advantage of having the translation complete in the foreign country is that your document will be prepared significantly quicker and the price will be much lower. Some business documents are often time sensitive and require quick outputs. Having the business translation notarized in the nation for which it is intended will assist you to meet deadlines.