A Note from Cascade Publications Inc.

(Photo by CBN Staff)

Most of you are aware by now of Pamela’s passing, the day after she spent her 72nd birthday with some of her best friends. When mom was diagnosed with brain cancer mid October 2017, it was a shock to the family as well as the team here at CPI. Many questions arose as to where we would go with the company. Our team came together and decided at that point that we could keep the company moving forward. We had to stop producing Bend Fashion Quarterly — it was mom’s pet project — and although it was beautiful and successful, she was the fashion queen and those were shoes that wouldn’t be filled. In fact, her shoes will never be filled completely, but as a team, Marcee, Kalea, David and I promise to work our hardest to ensure CBN and Cascade A&E continue to spread the good news of Central Oregon. We will also continue our special publications such as the annual Book of Lists, Sunriver Magazine, the PBX Construction Directory and all of our digital media products to carry out mom’s legacy.

We will continue supporting the various nonprofits and special events that we have partnered with over the years. We have already committed to in-kind and sponsorships with Sister Folk Festival, Bend Film, the High Desert Museum and the Deschutes Children’s Foundation, to name a few.

The hole that Pamela leaves in the community is far too large to be filled by one person. As I challenge myself to rise to this occasion, I challenge you all to do one more thing than usual to give back to the community.

We finally have a date to celebrate Pamela. June 23rd. Although we have much planning to do, save that date! Details will emerge in the coming weeks.

My office door is always open for collaboration, constructive criticism or whatever you may have on your mind, so please feel free to reach out.

Thank you to everyone that has sent your condolences.

We love you mom, you will be missed.