Notice of Proposed Fee Increase — Transportation System Development Charge

During the June 19 City Council meeting, the Bend City Council is scheduled to discuss a proposed increase to the City’s Transportation System Development Charges (TSDCs) to more closely align with the project costs in the 2018 revised project list. The proposal before Council would raise TSDCs from the current rate of $6,800 to $7,400 per peak hour trip on July 1, 2019, and from $7,400 to $8,000 per peak hour trip on January 1, 2020. A peak hour trip is equivalent to one single- family detached home.

This proposed fee increase is based on the City Council’s direction for establishing Council goals for the 2019-2021 biennium, and for new revenue generation to achieve those goals.

City Council will hold a public hearing at the Council meeting on June 19 to receive public testimony about the proposed fee increase.

