ODE Releases Updates to Ready Schools, Safe Learners 

As part of its planned guidance review process, the Oregon Department of Education released updates today to Ready Schools, Safe Learners, the 2020-21 school year guidance.

Ready Schools, Safe Learners, developed under the direction of Governor Brown and in collaboration with Oregon Health Authority, provides a framework for schools for the 2020-21 school year that ensures the health and safety of all students and staff and the families they return to each day.

The guidance, first released on June 10, will be updated throughout the summer based on:

The continuing impacts of COVID-19 and the state’s evolving mitigation efforts

Input from educators, students, families and community partners

Continued review of equity impacts

Learnings from efforts in other states and countries

Guidance from the Governor’s Healthy Schools Reopening Council

The Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance allows schools to implement three instructional models: on-site, distance learning or a hybrid of the two. Today’s release offers essential elements to Comprehensive Distance Learning for any school that will be operating under a distance learning model in the coming school year.

The revised guidance defines Comprehensive Distance Learning, provides a framework for districts to evaluate Comprehensive Distance Learning capacity and includes planning tools for Comprehensive Distance Learning implementation.

Comprehensive Distance Learning is an instructional model consciously selected in advance, with time to plan and make preparations to ensure quality and accessibility of the learning experience for all students. ODE does not anticipate that many schools will begin the year operating under Comprehensive Distance Learning. The information provided assists schools and districts to make that assessment and complete the Operational Blueprints required by each and every school by August 15.

Other updates to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance include:

Increased clarity on timeline and process for how schools and districts partner with Local Public Health Authorities. (Page 12)

Authority of this guidance updated to reference Executive Order 20-29 .

The next update to the guidance is expected on July 21.

oregon.gov