Old Mill District Businesses Continue to Reopen 

WHAT: As part of Deschutes County’s Phase I reopening plan, many businesses in Bend’s Old Mill District are moving forward with plans for in-store business with safety measures in place to comply with regulations.

“We are so happy to be able to responsibly invite people back into the store and have had steady business so far for sales, service and curbside assistance,” said Anni Wyatt, Manager at Saxon’s Fine Jewelers. “So far, the first few days have been great.”

Retail shops now open for in-store shopping with social distancing parameters include:

Salons and fitness studios are also starting to reopen for service, including:

Multiple retail shops have remained open in some capacity during the shutdown, offering services like online ordering and curbside pickup. Savory Spice will remain open for curbside pickup only, and Vanilla Urban Threads will continue to be open online-only with free local delivery in Bend.

Operating hours vary from business to business. Visit oldmilldistrict.com/open-in-bend-oregon for the most up-to-date information.

