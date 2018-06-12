Old Mill District News Roundup: New Tenants, Pop-ups & Remodels for Summer

Bend, Oregon shopping, dining and entertainment district welcomes the season with new offerings and fresh updates to favorite spots

The Old Mill District is ready for summer in Central Oregon with fresh new looks, new openings and a stellar live music lineup for the Les Schwab Amphitheater concert season. Visitors to the area will discover:

New renovations

Anthony’s at the Old Mill recently completed a renovation for a fresh, new atmosphere for diners to enjoy fresh Northwest seafood and more, overlooking the Deschutes River and the Cascade Mountain Range.

The Gap, Chicos and Pastini Pastaria have all refreshed their interiors with new flooring, while the Sunglass Hut has undergone a full remodel of its store.

The outdoor trellis in front The Gap and Banana Republic was removed to open up the area and increase visibility, as well as improve safety during icy weather.

Grand openings and popups

The Petal Wagon pop-up flower truck will be selling fresh flowers from Oregon and beyond, with a goal of bringing farmers, people in the community and flowers together. The truck will visit the Old Mill District on multiple Saturdays throughout the summer season.

Free solar charging stations are now open in Center Plaza and by Jimmy Johns for cell phone and device charging.

The much-anticipated CycleBar opened June 7 next to Lululemon and Red Robin. The international indoor cycling franchise combines music with classes and instructors who lead participants in 50-minute workouts on stationary bicycles arranged in a riding theater. Individuals can sign up and create an account to take advantage of free classes between June 7-13.

Nature Inspired Photography and Furniture is opening for the summer season featuring award-winning photography from Holly Fischer and furniture creations from Mike Ross at Natural Edge Furniture. The shop will be located at 450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Suite 408 and will be open from Friday, June 15 through Labor Day weekend.

Event season kickoff

After a fantastic kick-off to the 2018 concert season with Ray LaMontagne and Neko Case, the Les Schwab Amphitheater live music lineup continues today with Jethro Tull on Friday, June 8 and Slightly Stoopid, with special guests Stick Figure and Pepper on June 9. For a complete list of this year’s concerts, visit www.bendconcerts.com.

About the Old Mill District

One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.oldmilldistrict.com