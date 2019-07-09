Old Mill District Ticket Mill Functionality Moves into Grafletics Sportswear

As announced recently, new store Grafletics Sportswear is now open for business in the Old Mill District. Many of the functions of the Ticket Mill have been moved into Grafletics, which will be the main point of sale for the Bend Summer Nights concert tickets for the Les Schwab Amphitheater. As part of their Locals Deal, the first 300 concert tickets purchased in cash, in person at Grafletics Sportswear to each respective show comes with a flat $5 service fee. Grafletics also has Old Mill District gift cards available for purchase. Gift cards are also available at Visit Bend, Hello Sunshine and Confluence Fly Shop, as well as oldmilldistrict.com.

The store is located 450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Suite 408 next to Tumalo Art Co. and across from the Buckle. Grafletics Sportswear is open from 10am to 8pm Monday through Saturday, 11am to 6pm on Sunday.

The little red Ticket Mill building will remain as an unstaffed kiosk for information including maps, area magazines, brochures and regional activities.

oldmilldistrict.com • bendconcerts.com