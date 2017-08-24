Old Mill District Wins National Excellence on the Waterfront Award

(Photo above courtesy of Campbell Consulting)

Bend, Oregon development only Western U.S. project to win in 30th annual awards program by The Waterfront Center

The Old Mill District has been honored in The Waterfront Center’s 30th Annual Excellence on the Waterfront Awards program. The national program recognizes projects that have high quality design with a sensitivity to surrounding natural water, as well as making civic and environmental contributions that benefit the cultural richness of the community. The Old Mill District was one of only seven projects across the nation to receive this year’s award. It is built along the picturesque Deschutes River in Bend, Oregon, the former site of some of the nation’s largest sawmill operations.

“When William Smith Properties envisioned what is now the Old Mill District, there was a desire to not only provide accessibility to the river, but also to restore and beautify the riverbanks while creating habitat for wildlife,” said Carol Mayer-Reed of Mayer/Reed, the site design firm for the project. “The river is the centerpiece of the Old Mill District and, as the area has grown, everyone involved in the project has worked hard to preserve the integrity of the river while honoring our region’s rich history and its bright future through careful design and economic prosperity.”

The Old Mill District was chosen for the award due to thoughtful planning that accommodated the need for flexible mixed-use development along the Deschutes River Corridor while being sensitive to the natural environment.The built design reflects the site’s history and architectural traditions of Bend and the Pacific Northwest. Today, the Old Mill District is a vibrant part of the economic fabric of the region, built on the principles of sustainability and deeply rooted in a vision for restoring an iconic waterway.

The Old Mill District was the only project in the Western half of the United States to receive a 2017 Excellence on the Waterfront Award. Other winners this year include: Big River Crossing, Memphis, Tennessee; Infra-Space 1, Boston, Massachusetts; Light City, Baltimore, Maryland; Point State Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Principal Riverwalk Pavilion, Des Moines, Iowa; and Phyllis J. Tilley Memorial Bridge, Fort Worth, Texas. Master plan awardees included Burlington Beach Regional Waterfront Park in Ontario, Canada and Tar River Legacy Plan, Greenville, North Carolina.

Winners will be recognized at an Awards Ceremony on September 8 in Washington, District of Columbia, followed by a reception and dinner.

Mayer/Reed, Inc. is a Portland, Oregon-based, multi-disciplinary design studio providing landscape architecture, urban design and visual communications. Their work demonstrates how thoughtful design can shape places to become engaging environments that create community, forge connections and spur economic growth. Mayer/Reed’s designs emerge from a process that explores the social, cultural, ecological and historic contexts of each place, resulting in spaces that resonate with genuine identity. The firm’s additional award-winning work includes: TriMet MAX Orange Line East Segment (Portland, OR), Mirabella Portland (Portland, OR), Vancouver Community Library (Vancouver, WA), Bud Clark Commons (Portland, OR), Outdoor Adventure at the Portland Children’s Museum (Portland, OR), and Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade (Portland, OR). www.mayerreed.com

