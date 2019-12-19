OnPoint Community Credit Union Responds to Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank Funding Shortage

(Left to Right) Stephen Wymer, Rocky Johnson, Doug Wills and Tom Hespe | Photo Courtesy of OnPoint Community Credit Union

Upon learning that the Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank was not able to raise sufficient donations to fully fund its annual Christmas program, OnPoint Community Credit Union responded by donating $10,000 to ensure Sisters families will have access to fresh, healthy food this holiday season and into next year.

“Coming from a small Oregon town myself, I understand the critical role local food banks play in addressing food insecurity,” said Rob Stuart, president and CEO of OnPoint Community Credit Union. “No one in our communities should go hungry, and it is our hope that this gift will make a difference in the lives of those who are supported by the Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank.”

“As the manager of the food bank’s budget and annual planning, it gives me great hope for our community in the New Year,” said Tom Hespe, officer of Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank. “Most annual donations are made during the months of October through December; however, this year, donations have been down 30 percent. Without OnPoint’s incredible generosity, it would have been a different situation for many of our neighbors. We thank OnPoint for its support; it was greatly needed and greatly appreciated.”

The food bank, located in downtown Sisters, is operated by the Sisters Kiwanis Club and run solely by Kiwanis and community volunteers. Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank serves 130 families per month—32 of which are homeless. Each family receives an average of 48 pounds of fresh and canned food per week, which totals 120,000 pounds of food distributed per year. You can visit sisterskiwanis.org/food-bank to donate.

As the largest credit union headquartered in Oregon, community support is of vital importance to OnPoint and the regions it serves. In 2019 alone, it donated more than $900,000 to local nonprofits and allocated 10,848 paid volunteer hours to its employees and the causes they support.

onpointcu.com