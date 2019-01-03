Opportunity Knocks & OSU-Cascades present Leadership ItsOwnSelf with Dr. Rod Ray

(Photo above: Dr. Rod Ray | Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Participate in this one day workshop on January 11 from 9am to 3pm at OSU Cascades with an optional social time after class at Cascade Lakes Brewing.

About the course:

In the first half of this seminar, the “Foundations of Leadership” will be studied, debated and practiced by the participants. It will include a discussion of Vision, Principles, and Values, and how to use them in day-to-day, and strategic, leadership. Additionally, various “tools” for leadership will be discussed, along with Leadership best-practices, and the topic of “Servant Leadership”

In the second half of the seminar, these Foundations will be applied to topics such as Motivation, Relationships, Delegation, Prioritization (and Stewardship of your Time), along with Decision Making. Finally, the application of all of this to Leading through Change, with some additional comments on Culture will be used to summarize and close out the day.

The participant will have fun, build relationships with Rod and the seminar participants, and engage on a rich base of practical leadership approaches and tools for immediate and direct use in their busy lives.

About your instructor:

Dr. Ray is a member of Capsugel and Bend Research’s Scientific and Business Advisory Board. He worked at Bend Research from 1983 to 2014, and continues as a consultant. He joined the company when they had 4 employees, became CEO when they had 135 employees and was CEO at the time of acquisition when they had 250 employees. Dr. Ray played the key leadership role in Bend Research over those years, forging the strategy and execution of a company that includes about 25 PhD’s among its team.

Dr. Ray holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Oregon State University and a master’s degree and doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado – Boulder. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Colorado and Oregon, holds 21 U.S. patents and has 41 scientific publications. Dr. Ray is also a community leader and, as an OSU grad, has played an important role in bringing OSU Cascades to Bend.

Students say:

“Dr. Ray’s thoughtful approach provided the essential elements and characteristics that support good leadership. I’d recommend the course to anyone who aspires to become a leader or those who find themselves in a leadership role.

”I used information from each class with my team the very next day. Rod had a way of knowing what I needed to learn and helped me apply it to my business.”

“Exceptionally helpful!”