Oregon Adaptive Sports Announces Winter Programs

(Photo / Courtesy of OAS)

Snow is on the ground in the mountains, and Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) reports that it is gearing up for its best winter ever. The program catalog can be viewed at oregonadaptivesports.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/201920-Winter-Catalog.pdf. OAS will continue to add more to its website event calendar over the next month.

Infor for Returning Volunteers:

Please create an account to migrate communication over to OAS’s new database. If you volunteered this summer, please login and fill out a seasonal update form to let them know you are interested in volunteering this winter. Link here. The next round of trainings will be held in November and December. Registration for those opens November 1. Want to be on the list for training opportunities? Make sure you’re in our database!

Coming Events:

PAY IT FORWARD: Climb Night & More

Thursday, October 10 at Bend Rock Gym

Join OAS at Bend Rock Gym for a special event celebrating and supporting climbing for folks of all abilities. Climbers Enock Glidden and Hans Florine will share about their climbing paths. Climb with OAS, Hans and Enock, then stick around for presentations, a raffle and a Q&A.

Cost: $10 Day pass (non-members)

$5-10 Suggested donation (all)

Schedule: 5pm Stretch/Core w/Hans

6pm Community climbing

7:30pm Presentations begin

No RSVP needed.

CRIBBAGE FOR A CAUSE

Wednesdays, October 9 and 23 at White Water Taphouse

White Water Taphouse and Boneyard are hosting Cribbage for a Cause twice a month on the second and fourth Wednesdays.

Join OAS at White Water Taphouse, grab a pint and play some cribbage, knowing that $1 of every beer after 5pm goes to OAS!

oregonadaptivesports.org