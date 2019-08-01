Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Program Awards $20K to Students

The Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship program has awarded $20,000 to students for the 2019-2020 academic year. The program offers scholarships to individuals preparing to continue their education through a junior college, or a four-year college or university, with plans to study in an agricultural related major. Contributions are received throughout the year in support of the OFB Memorial Scholarship Project.

“We congratulate each of the outstanding award recipients, who come from all parts of Oregon, and wish them well in their academic pursuits,” said Holly Michaels, Memorial Scholarship coordinator for the Oregon Farm Bureau. “We also appreciate the contributions of our generous donors and friends who make this program possible. Their gifts are supporting students who are interested in careers in agriculture, forestry, or related fields, which in turn helps keep farming and ranching in Oregon viable for the future.”

Of the awarded scholarships, Tiffany Belvoir of Deschutes County will receive a $1,000 scholarship for Biology to Oregon State University.

Click for more details.

oregonfb.org