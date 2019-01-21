How Oregon Hailstorms Affect Your Car Insurance

Every year, the National Weather Service estimates there are 3,000 hailstorms in the United States, and the state of Oregon receives a fair amount of them. Although the size of the hail can vary from tiny pebbles to golf balls, even the smallest pieces can cause damage. One of the many things that these storms can destroy is your vehicle. If you live in Oregon, you want to prepare for the impact of hailstorms on your car insurance.

Hail can cause damage to cars, homes, lawns and other property. The destruction can range from minor scratches or dents to broken items. The estimated cost is about $1 billion in the United States, according to Weather.gov. In some cases, people have reported physical injuries during hailstorms. In May 2018, hailstorms hit Central Oregon. Students at a Culver middle school track meet reported seeing golf ball size hail that appeared suddenly. Many of the students suffered welts and other injuries from the hail before they could hide from it. They had bruises on their arms, legs, heads and necks, but no one was severely hurt.

When a car gets trapped in a hailstorm, it gets bruised in a different way. The damage can range from dents to broken windshields. It can also lead to smashed windows, mirrors and windshield wipers. In severe cases where the storms are very strong, cars may end up with holes in the roof or hood and damaged engines. Minor scratches and dings can be buffed and painted. However, damage that is more serious can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars to fix.

In general, your car insurance policy should cover hail damage as long as you have comprehensive coverage. In the state of Oregon, comprehensive auto insurance typically costs $1,253 per year. Although a basic policy with minimum coverage is cheaper in Oregon and costs $745 per year, you will not be covered for hailstorms with it.

The Insurance Services Office (ISO) reports that hail claims for auto policies reached 965,000 filings in 2016. However, many people face a dilemma when they see their cars after a hailstorm: Should they file a claim? For minor hail damage, it may not be worth filing because the deductible may be higher than the cost of repairs. For severe hail damage, filing may be worth it, but it could also lead to the car being considered totaled.

One of the biggest concerns for car owners after a hailstorm is the impact of filing a claim on their car insurance rates. Oregon already has some of the highest rates in the country for comprehensive coverage, so it is easy to understand why residents worry about their insurance bill increasing even more. Fortunately, most insurance companies will not raise a person’s rate after a hail damage claim. In general, claims for natural events or disasters do not lead to a rate increase. However, it is important to note that the total number of claims on your insurance record can affect the overall rate.

What can you do the next time you see a hailstorm coming? First, get inside a safe building and stay away from the windows. Keep your car in a garage or carport to avoid damage. If this is not possible, consider covering the vehicle with a special cover or blankets. When you are on the road and cannot find cover, pull over to the side if possible to avoid driving in this type of storm. Keep as much distance as possible between you and the other vehicles and use your low-beam headlights.

Hailstorms are an annoyance for Oregon drivers. Fortunately, they have learned different ways to adapt to them and stay safe. Most experts recommend always carrying a first-aid kit, food, water and blankets in your car. During a hailstorm, a blanket can protect you from flying glass if the windshield or windows break. Consider getting a thicker blanket, instead of a foil one, for these purposes.

If you cannot escape the hail and end up with damage to your vehicle, start by taking photos. Try to file a claim as soon as possible because insurance companies frequently get overwhelmed after major storms as many auto owners file at the same time. Then, try to prevent further damage by using tarps to cover any holes or broken car windows. You will not be able to fix anything until the claim goes through, but using temporary tarps can prevent other problems from appearing. Make sure you to ask your insurance company if you can make other changes while waiting for processing of the damage claim.

In Oregon, hailstorms have destroyed everything from crops to cars. Fortunately, comprehensive car insurance covers most hail damage, so there is one less thing to worry about for stressed drivers.